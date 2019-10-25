Oman team raises preparedness level for the Beach Soccer World Cup

Oman beach soccer team raising the level of warming up for the main upcoming participation at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup which will be held in Paraguay from November 21 to December 1. The Sultanate team heroes delivered a positive broadcast message to all the national team fans as they blanked the hosts, Paraguay, twice in Muscat 6-4 and 4-2, respectively in a friendly game which was held at sands court of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex last week.

The experienced head coach of the national beach soccer team Talib bin Hilal gave an equal chance for the team squad players to play in Paraguay match. The technical staff implemented different tactical strategies to ensure the team readiness for the forthcoming matches at the main coming event.

Talib’s boys completed their first part of the domestic camp on successful note. The team will begin the second part of the preparatory camp on Sunday until October 31. The next series of the domestic camp will be during November 3 to 6.

With an aim to advance to the next round, Oman beach soccer team members are high on morale and there all indications to aim at a positive show for the Sultanate team in their third participation at the Beach Soccer World Cup event.

The Sultanate team clubbed in group D beside champions Brazil, Portugal and Nigeria. The hosts, Paraguay are in Group A alongside Japan, Switzerland and the United States. Mexico will play in Group B beside Uruguay, Italy and Tahiti teams.

Group C comprised the twice world champions Russia, along with Belarus, Senegal and United Arab Emirates.

Oman beach soccer squad: Haitham bin Harib al Omrani, Ahmed al Musharafi, Eid al Farsi, Khalid al Oraimi, Mundher al Oraimi, Meshal al Oraimi, Younis al Owaisi, Salim al Oraimi, Shareef al Balushi, Abdullah al Balushi, Jalal al Sinani, Sami al Balushi and Amjad al Hamdani.