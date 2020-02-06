Oman takes part in joint GCC security exercise

MUSCAT: A team of special task force command of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) left for the UAE on Thursday to take part in the Arabian Gulf Security 2, a joint tactical exercise of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) security units. The drill aims to enhance the joint security work in the areas of cooperation, coordination and planning between the security agencies and unify concepts to confront all kinds of risks and exchange experiences and information between the security agencies in the GCC countries.

