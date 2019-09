Brussels: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, participated in the Urban Planning Seminar held at the GCC Mission Headquarters in Brussels. The seminar is being implemented with the participation of the under-secretaries and senior officials of the GCC countries. The Sultanate’s delegation is headed by Hamad bin Sulaiman al Gharaibi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources for Regional Municipalities Affairs, with the participation of the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) and the Ministry of Housing.

The seminar includes reviewing experiences in strategic urban planning and a visit to the Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy (DG-REGIO). It also reviews outcomes of the visit.

— ONA

