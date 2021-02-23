Oman takes part in Arab space cooperation group meeting

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the National Space Programme Team (NSPT) at Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology took part at the 6th meeting of the Arab Space Cooperation Group.

The Sultanate was represented at the virtual meeting by Dr Saud bin Humaid al Shueili, Head of NSPT.

The meeting discussed many topics of concern to the joint Arab action, including the status of the Arab countries that have not signed the charter of joining the group. The meeting also reviewed the strategic trends and the existing projects of each country in this sector, in addition to aspects of cooperation among member states to promote the Arab space sector. The Arab Space Cooperation Group was formed as an initiative by the United Arab Emirates in 2019 as the Sultanate officially joined the group by signing the charter in 2020. — ONA