Oman takes part in ANOC general assembly in Doha

The Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) took part in the 24th edition of the General Assembly meeting of the ANOC committees in presence of 206 countries’ members in Doha on Thursday.

The Sultanate delegation was headed by Sayyid Khalid Hamed al Busaidi, OOC Chairman, and included Taha al Kishry, General Secretary of OOC and Ali al Ajmi from OOC.

Al Busaidi affirmed that the Sultanate participation at this General Assembly meeting of the ANOC committees is part of the OOC’s efforts to build cooperation with international committees.

“This meeting was a valuable chance to get closer with the members work in ANOC committees and having different meetings with chairman of ANOC committees,” the OOC chief said.

The OOC chairman had meeting with the president of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Tomas Bach. During the meeting, Sayyid Khalid discussed several topics related to both parties and strengthening ways of development of the Olympic sports. Also, OOC discussed the coordination of his visit to the premises of IOC in Luzan during next month.

This edition of the World Beach Games featured the awarding ceremony in presence of the representatives of the NOCs and members of the ANOC committee.

The World Beach Games family celebrated on honouring the members who supported the development of sports in different countries.

The awarding ceremony was attended by all the representatives of the NOCs and members of the ANOC committee.

Many of ANOC committees chairmen were feted during the function for their contribution to sports including Isaka De from Niger, Hamad Kalkaba from Cameron, Juliyan from Benin, Fiji representative, Habbi Ahmed from Nigeria and Shaikh Saud Abdul Rahman al Thani from Qatar.

The general assembly of ANOC committees also posthumously honoured former Sultanate official Habib Macki for his vital contribution to sports in the country.

Macki, who was former vice-chairman of OOC, passed away in last April.

Related