Oman Taekwondo Committee concludes referee course

Oman Taekwondo Committee (OTC) is focusing on the main vision of growing popularity of the sports in the Sultanate. One of the missions is to develop Omani cadres in Taekwondo including referees, coaches and players.

Hamza Eidroos, vice chairman of OTC, affirmed that OTC is working on a proper plan to improve Omani competencies in different fields of Taekwondo including, players in national team and centres, coaches and umpires.

“Human resource is one of the essential aspects you have to concentrate on it and provide all the factors of the success to them. Development of them will reflect positively on the sport and then the country success in Taekwondo,” he added.

The vice chairman of OTC congratulated all the referees who took part at the referee course which concluded recently at the meeting hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Hamza Eidroos delivered the certificate to all the attendees of the course and wish them to continue their developing on this field and contributing positively to the success of Oman Taekwondo.

As part of their continuous plans to improve the umpires, OTC concluded recently a referee course which featured participation of many umpires from the Sultanate and abroad. The course — which lasted for four days – included different topics like refreshing the referees with the latest update of the rules and regulations as per approved by the international federation. Professor Master Yu from Korea was the lecturer of the course and delivered many theoretical subjects which followed by practical sessions. Master Yu focused on different areas that support the referee to develop their umpire skills. The Korean expert referee recommended to all the participants referees to follow the latest update of the umpiring and practicing on that prior any tournament or championship take place.

The course was a golden opportunity especially for new referees to gain the required knowledge and experience from the available international umpires. The new umpires raised their technical levels and covered many essential areas of Taekwondo refereeing including the some common mistakes that could be occurred during the competitions and the best practice to eliminate the mistakes.

Dr Khalid al Mahrami, board member of OTC, said that the committee is focusing to increase the domestic referees to have an international license. “ Many steps that umpires have to take to get this licence. Officiating many local and external tournaments and championships, applying for some exams and getting the minimum grade are some of these main requirements. Currently we have eight Omanis who have an international umpiring license,” OTC board member added.

On the other hand, Hamza Eidroos, the vice chairman of OTC, commented on the latest participation of the Oman taekwondo team at the GCC women Games which concluded recently in Kuwait. Hamza stated that our target was to get some gold medals at the GCC meet.

“The women taekwondo national team won four medals including two silver and two bronze medals. Rayan al Harthi received silver medal at the under 46 kg category while her team-mate Yusra al Shukri bagged bronze medal at the below 53 kg category. Maria al Saadi won bronze medal at the below 49 kg while Ruya al Saadi received silver medal at 67 kg category. Due to the less training period for the team before the GCC meet, the team members failed to gain gold medals. However, the technical staff headed by the Iranian Ali Tagik, the national team head coach, will work for proper plan to raise the preparation level of the national team players,” OTC official said.

Hamza concluded his statement through inviting the private sector to support the individual sports and provide the financial support which held the committees to spend it for professional training plans for the national team players to represent the countries and raise the county flag high in regional and international events.