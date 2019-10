Muscat: HH Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum, held talks with Mohammed Munir al Ahmed, Minister of Culture of Syria, in Muscat on Monday. The session discussed topics related to the cultural and heritage aspects, as well as matters pertaining to the National Museum. The session reviewed the general cultural scene, exchanging invitations for activities, events, festivals and cultural exhibitions held in both countries. The session also discussed cooperation with the Syrian side in publications, research studies related to literature and arts and displaying them in the national libraries and leading universities, in addition to developing joint programmes between the two countries in manuscripts, libraries and performing arts. — ONA

Related