Oman Switzerland Friendship Association elects new board

MUSCAT: The Oman Switzerland Friendship Association (OSFA) held its virual Annual General Meeting online on April 4, Sunday.

Sheikh Saif bin Hashil al Maskery chaired the meeting. He thanked the membership for their continued support, and also thanked His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said and his Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their guidance and support since the Association’s inception over 4 years ago.

The meeting discussed the activities of the Association during the past two years and approved the audited financials for 2019 and 2020.

The meeting also appointed a new board of directors for the next three-year term.

Hani al Zubair and Luca Decarli were re-elected and were joined by Mohammed Abdullah al Kharusi, Dr Anka Kaestner (the first woman to join the OSFA Board), Said bin Saif Al Maskery, Lateef Shahdad and Khalid Said Al Wahaibi.

After announcing the new Board, Sheikh Saif wished them good luck and said, “I look forward to seeing the new, younger and more dynamic Board in action”, a sentiment echoed by HE Sayyid Abdulla bin Hamed al Busaidy, Patron of the Association, who was also in attendance.

Sayyid Abdulla also thanked those Board Members who are now stepping down, especially Sheikh Saif for his hard work and leadership in founding the Association.

After the meeting, the new board held its first board meeting and appointed Hani al Zubair as Chairman of the Association. Luca Decarli was appointed as Vice Chairman and Mohammed Al Kharusi as Treasurer.