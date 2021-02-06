Oman swimming head coach Srdan Filipovic passes away in Muscat

Sports Reporter –

Muscat, Feb 6 –

The national swimming head coach, Srdan Filipovic, passed away on Friday. The 49 years old served Oman national swimming team, other GCC and international teams on various successful accomplishments.

He led the teams in a whole lot of regional and international events and championships. The last overseas assignment addressed to him for the national swimming team was in Tishreen International Swimming and Open Water Championship (for a distance of 5 km) which was held in Syria at Latakia city in November 2020.

Oman’s swimmer Ayman al Qasmi finished in fifth place with best personal time in open water.

deep shock

Oman swimming family was in deep shock following the untimely death of the experienced Serbian coach. According to some sources, the reason of the death was a heart attack as he was at his residence in Athaiba on Friday.

The last statement of the late coach Srdan Filipovic to the Observer was on January 20, 2021, as he had affirmed that the preparatory plan of the Sultanate swimming team will continue and the next internal planned camp will take place in February. The late Srdan Filipovic coach was under supervision of the talented national swimmer Issa al Adawi.

The Oman Swimming Association officials and the swimming family in the Sultanate mourn the sudden death of the experienced coach.