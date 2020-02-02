Oman suspends flights to China

Muscat: Public Authority for Civil Aviation(PACA) on Sunday said in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in China, the authorities have decided to suspend all flights between the People’s Republic of China and the Sultanate of Oman from today until further notice.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 300 people and infected more than 14,000 in mainland China and beyond, forcing governments around the world to take drastic measures.

“Following the directives of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA), Oman Air will suspend all flights to and from Guangzhou, China, effective Monday, 3 February, 2020. Additionally, acceptance of bookings to and from Guangzhou has been suspended,” Oman Air, Sultanate’s national carrier, said in a statement released on social media platforms.