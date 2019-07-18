Oman supports Unicef safe learning initiative

NEW YORK: Sayyedah Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) for International Cooperation, Chairperson of Children First Association, participated in the Safe Learning Environment event. It was organised by the Ending Violence Council in New York on the sideline of the Sultanate’s participation in the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

The event, which was held under the auspices of Henrietta Fore, Unicef Executive Director, discussed several issues, raising awareness on issues related to combating abuse, exploitation and violence against children, celebrating the progress made by international organisations in this regard, introducing new commitments, including the approval of global organisations on the Council’s call for action and financial pledges for safe learning and changes in policies and programmes that make schools safer for children.

Speaking at the event, Sayyedah Dr Mona said that protecting children from all forms of violence is one of the fundamental rights of children, stressing the need to support the campaign in line with the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

She announced the initiative of the Sultanate to open the way for all programmers and developers to find technical solutions to reduce violence in schools, noting that three projects and innovations will be adopted for implementation and the possibility of exporting these technical solutions to a developing country.

