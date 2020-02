CAIRO: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, attended the emergency meeting of the Council of the Arab League at the Ministerial Level which was held at the Arab League headquarters, on Saturday.

In his speech, Alawi said: “Today we meet anew to discuss the Palestinian cause, the cause for which the Arabs met hundreds of times over the past 70 years, however it has not been yet fairly settled. The debate (on the Palestinian cause) continues as heated as it was since tens of years.

FIRM STANCE

“We, in the Sultanate of Oman, have always confirmed our firm stance supportive to the Palestinian brothers in their noble and legitimate endeavours to obtain their rights and establish their independent state based on the decisions of the international legitimacy, their historic rights and the logic of justice and humanity to establish the desired peace.”

In his speech, Alawi confirmed the importance of establishing the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. This, he said, will offer a positive environment for peaceful coexistence between the Palestinians and the Israelis. Otherwise, there won’t be future for the desired peace and stability in the region.

Alawi said: “We have not viewed the ideas and proposals which came in Trump’s plan as a basis of negotiations. The plan may contain ideas that can be modified or complemented. We believe that the plan is not meant for immediate approval, but we view it as an attempt by the US that can serve as a mechanism for the Palestinian and the Israeli parties and that the final settlement of the issue should be based on the establishment of the Palestinian state.”

Alawi explained that the US administration is calling on Arab states to give a chance for the US president’s proposals and the Arab League expects that the US administration announces that it is sticking to the rights of the Palestinian people and the Arab and the Muslim Umaa. Therefore, despite the sharp attitude by the countries of the world regarding the evaluation of the US plan, the importance of the Palestinian cause has imposed itself once more on the international theatre and this by itself is a positive thing and it should be utilised for the sake of the Palestinian cause.

At the end of his speech, Alawi affirmed that the solution is that what is reached by the two parties and not what is proposed by initiatives and the fair end to the Palestinian cause is by giving the Palestinian their legitimate rights otherwise all initiatives and efforts will go in vain. — ONA