Oman students in UK urged to follow lockdown guidelines

Muscat: The Cultural Attache in London has urged Omani students there to abide by the instructions of the authorities of their regions regarding the necessity of not leaving the homes except in the necessary cases. Several precautionary measures have been introduced in recent times due to the outbreak of the Corona epidemic.

“We would like to warn students not to go out after sunset for the sake of your safety and security, especially in light of the current circumstances, as most of the streets are devoid of pedestrians and cars, which raises the possibility that you will be exposed to unpleasant experiences such as theft or others,” the Cultural Attache said.

The students can get in touch with Abeer bint Ali Bin Awad on 07503339995. “Students should communicate with host families and take their advice regarding moving around the city as they are more aware of places and the level of safety there,” it said.

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/national-lockdown-stay-at-home#when-you-can-leave-home