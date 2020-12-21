Oman students in the UK urged to stay home

Muscat: Keeping in line with the decisions taken in neighbouring countries, the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 decided to temporarily prohibit entry to and exit from the Sultanate via all travel borders.

The ban will continue from 1 am on December 22 for a week.

The Minister of Health expected to give details of the new virus strain shortly.

The SC said that it studied announcements made by authorities in countries around the world about the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant and measures undertaken to protect individuals and societies.

The decision exempts cargo aircraft, ships, and trucks.

The committee said it will monitor the epidemiological situation of the new Covid-19 virus strain and will take appropriate decisions accordingly.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it is in constant contact with the Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities to discuss developments in the matter.

The Cultural Attaché Office in London has urged Omani students not to leave homes except for necessity, due to the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

Several countries had started to suspend flights from the UK after the British Health Minister Matt Hancock said confirmed that the situation has gone out of control.

Kuwait’s Cabinet announced the closure of all ports and suspended all commercial flights until Friday, Jan 1, 2020.

Citizens and residents who arrived in Kuwait from the European Union and the United Kingdom between Dec 11-21 are required to carry out a PCR test on the fifth and tenth days since arrival.

Saudi Arabia also suspended all international commercial flights for a week while Emirates and Etihad have not changed their operations to the UK even though new curbs were announced for London.

Russia, Jordan, Tunisia. India, Poland, Switzerland, Russia and Hong Kong suspended France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Belgium, Israel and Canada are also among 40 countries that suspended flights to the UK.