Oman students happy to be back at school

Muscat: An exceptional school academic began in Oman to a smooth start after a two-month delay due to COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Education, 676,943 students from 1,182 schools started blended education on Sunday.

Parents and teachers who spoke to the Observer said that several technical issues still need to be resolved, but this a new beginning in difficult circumstances.

“Getting access to the portal was also tough,” said a teacher.

While parents had their share of concern over the new system, children welcomed return to studies, especially the 12th grade students who were back in their schools.

A MOE report quoting Saeed bin Hamad bin Sabih al Junaibi , a 12th grader from Al Wusta said, “Before going to school I was very afraid of infection but on entering the school I found all precautionary measures were in place, including temperature checks, and wearing masks.” He also praised the cleanliness of the classrooms, corridors and toilets.

Muhammad Sultan Ali al Kaabi of Al Buraimi Governorate said, “I am overjoyed to return to school after a long vacation we spent at home. I met my friends and teachers.”

Dyaan bint Ali bin Khalifa al Busaidia, another 12 grader from Al Wusta, said, “It is a nice feeling to go back to school after a long hiatus.”

Hammoud bin Nasser al-Nawfali, an Arabic language teacher from Al Batinah Governorate, said, “It is not without difficulties and challenges, including the internet network and the great pressure on it, the availability of devices for students, and the students’ lack of knowledge of how to deal with the platform. But we are optimistic and it is time for a change and start a new e-learning path.”