Oman stresses commitment to Public Private Partnerships

MUSCAT, DEC 11 – The Sultanate, represented by the Public Authority for Privatization and Partnership (PAPP), participated in the Public-Private Partnership Forum for the Middle East and North Africa, currently under way in the United Arab Emirates. The two-day forum is considered one of the most important platforms that brings together more than 400 participants from various countries in addition to investors from the private sector and stakeholders to discuss progress and development in the laws and regulations of the partnership between the public and private sectors, as well as highlighting the challenges and opportunities to activate and finance partnership projects.

Dr Dhafer bin Awad al Shanfari, the Authority’s CEO, participated in the forum’s discussion session, during which he talked about the Sultanate’s commitment to enabling investment and competition, because of the ingredients, legislations, experiences and clear vision it has for managing the partnership process between the two sectors in a transparent manner, allowing the private sector to enter into a partnership with the government sector.

The PPP framework also covers the provision of public services of economic and social importance of the development of public services with the aim of raising their efficiency and reducing the costs of their establishment and operation, which contributes to reducing the financial burdens on the state’s general budget.

The Authority is also preparing the draft executive regulations for the law between the public and private sectors, and studying a number of proposals and projects within the scope of the partnership between the public and private sectors.

Abrahim Akkawi, an expert on partnership at the Public Authority for Privatization and Partnership, outlined the Sultanate’s experience in implementing the public-private partnership programme that started since the beginning of the blessed renaissance in the construction sector, the electricity sector and construction projects, among others.

Akkawi also touched on the establishment of the PAPP by Royal Decree 54/2019 in July this year to which the functions and functions of both the Omani Authority for Partnership for Development and the Privatization Department of the Directorate General of Investments at the Ministry of Finance have been transferred.

The Authority also reviewed the investment opportunities for partnership projects, numbering more than 38 initiatives in various sectors such as education, health, environment, transport, agriculture, fisheries, municipalities and government services. One of the partnership initiatives that will be presented during the coming period is a project for establishing a factory for industrial and hazardous waste treatment in Suhar in partnership with the Omani Environmental Services Holding Company (Be’ah).

Related