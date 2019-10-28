Oman storms into ACC U-16 final, faces UAE in title showdown today

MUSCAT, oct 28 – Young Tanuj Sivakumar bagged five wickets for only four runs as Oman thrashed Bahrain in the ACC Under-16 Western Region Championship semifinal on Monday and stormed into the final at Oman Cricket’s grassy ground 1 in Amerat. Oman’s Red Brigade will now take on UAE in the title showdown on Monday after it routed Kuwait by eight wickets in the other semifinal on Monday. Oman coach Tariq Hussain was all praise for his bowlers. “The boys bowled very well again and Tanuj and Arjun in particular were exceptional today. We are looking forward to winning the final too. Our boys are raring to go against UAE tomorrow,” said Hussain.

Bahrain had no answer to brilliant Oman bowling, led by Sivakumar who bowled exceptionally well to claim 5 wickets for only 4 runs in 6.1 overs, of which four were maiden. Arjun Suresh bowled equally well, taking two wickets for only five runs in 7 overs, 3 of which were maiden. Oman achieved target in 14.3 overs, scoring 54 for 3 thanks to Mohammed Nihal’s solid 30 off 43. Brief scores: Bahrain 51 all out in 32.1 overs (Ayaan Baig. Tanuj Sivakumar 6.1-4-4-5, Arjun Suresh 7-3-5-2) thrashed by Oman 54 for 3 in 14.3 overs (Mohammed Nihal 30 – 4×4, Amanpret Singh 9 not out 1×4) by 7 wickets.

Shahzad Raza