Oman steps up efforts for Yemen solution

Oman Observer

Muscat: At the behest of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Sultanate of Oman is exerting efforts in close coordination with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the UN and the US envoys to Yemen and the Yemeni parties concerned to hammer out a comprehensive political solution to the ongoing crisis in the Republic of Yemen.

Oman hopes that these contacts will achieve the desired results shortly to help restore to Yemen its peace, security and stability and to safeguard the security and interests of the region’s countries. –ONA

