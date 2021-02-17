Oman, Sri Lanka mark 40th anniversary of ties

MUSCAT: The Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Muscat, held a ceremony today marking the 40th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Sultanate and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

The ceremony was attended by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs and Omar Lebbe, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate.

During the ceremony, the two sides launched a commemorative logo symbolising the strong diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries. The two sides also exchanged greetings on behalf of the foreign ministers of the two countries.

An agreement on mutual exemption of visa for holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports was signed during the ceremony. Since establishing the diplomatic relations between the Sultanate and Sri Lanka in 1981, the two countries consolidated pillars of fruitful cooperation in various political, diplomatic, economic and cultural spheres. This cooperation was characterised by mutual respect. — ONA