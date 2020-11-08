Oman Shell to support ESO capacity building

MUSCAT, NOV 8 – Environment Society of Oman (ESO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oman Shell for the energy company to become a Conservation Training Partner.

Building on a long-term partnership between the two parties, the agreement will strengthen ESO’s mandate to train and hire Omani graduates in conservation strategies, community engagement and NGO management.

As Oman’s only non-profit organisation dedicated to conserving the environment, ESO works hard to onboard young Omanis, while increasing public awareness about the importance of environmentally sustainable behaviour.

Walid Hadi, Country Chairman of Oman Shell, also said, “We at Oman Shell are delighted to reaffirm our partnership with ESO through this initiative, which combines two of our values — to promote environmental awareness and to help Omanis develop new skills that are innovative and that meet the needs of the society and national economy.

Through it, and our other projects, we continue to support Oman to be environmentally, socially, and economically viable now and in the future.”

“Through our Capacity Building programme we aim to contribute to the development of Omanis in the field of environmentalism, an area that is vastly underserved.

At the same time, it helps us to increase our manpower capabilities so that we can expand our scope of work and do even more for conservation.

This is something we wouldn’t be able to do alone, which is why we are very grateful for organisations like Oman Shell, who’s unwavering support continues to help us make a difference to our community, and to our precious environment,” said Suaad al Harthi, Executive Director of ESO.

ESO has a long-standing history with Oman Shell, beginning in 2012.

Among the projects the energy company has supported are the Egyptian Vulture project, Humpback Whale Acoustic Research, and Community Outreach and Education Initiatives including the Inter-College Environmental Public Speaking Competition.

Related