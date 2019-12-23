Oman Shell names new External Relations Manager

Creating an inclusive culture built around diversity and local talent, Oman Shell has welcomed Malak al Shaibany (pictured) to its leadership team as Country External Relations Manager. In her new role, Malak will oversee the existing external relations, social investment teams.

As a marketing, business development, human resources and entrepreneurship seasoned professional, Malak held key leadership positions across the public and private sectors. She was responsible for the implementation of government policies on economic development focusing on industry and attracting inward investment into Oman.

“At Oman Shell, we have always been proud of our talented workforce and of nurturing a culture and work environment that supports Omani women to be an integral part of the leadership team. With her vast experience and impeccable track record, Malak is a huge asset to us and I’m confident that she will take our journey in working with local communities and our key partners to the next level,” said Walid al Hadi, Oman Shell Country Chairman.

“It’s an exciting time for Oman’s energy sector, which is undergoing substantial transformation led by the Government and the Ministry of Oil & Gas and supported by Oman Shell. I look forward to translating my experience into key achievements for Oman Shell and the Sultanate at large,” said Malak al Shaibany, Interim In-Country Value Manager.

