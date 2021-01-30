Oman set to mark GCC cancer awareness week themed 40/40

Oman, along with the other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, is celebrating the 6th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week in the first week of February.

At the virtual press conference, Dr Taha al Lawati, Oman Cancer Association Board Member, said, “The incidence rate in developed industrial countries is much higher than in developing countries. Also, several studies indicate the possibility of having 27.5 million new cases of cancer each year by 2040, an increase of 61.7 per cent from 2018 if the current trends continue. From this standpoint and as a continuation of the efforts made to fight cancer worldwide and as part of the GCC countries, the Sultanate of Oman will participate in the 6th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week that will take place from February 1-7, 2021.”

Speaking to the Observer, Dr Taha said, “The concern is generally about the people in our region, and with that I mean in GCC, Middle East, Africa, India, Pakistan and other countries in Asia tend to avoid the issue of cancer and delay health checkup.

“But the fact is early diagnosis has more than 90 per cent chance to overcome whereas on late detection the mortality rate is high.”

“The activities of the week will include health awareness lectures, walkathons and entertainment events in various governorates of the Sultanate. These events are organised in partnership with various stakeholders from the public and private sectors. The closing ceremony will take place on February 7.

“Due to Covid-19, all the activities, lectures and walkathon will be held online.

“The slogan of the week ‘40/40’ was chosen based on the scientific evidence that indicates that 40 per cent of the cancer diseases can be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle, adopting correct dietary habits, practicing regular physical activity and maintaining an ideal body weight, while 40 types of cancer can be cured if detected early and managed with the appropriate treatment.

“The GCC countries adopted the 1st week of February every year as a Gulf Cancer Awareness Week in line with the celebration of the World Cancer Day which takes place on the 4th of February every year. The Gulf Cancer Awareness Week aims to raise health awareness about risk factors leading to cancer; to encourage the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle including diet and physical activity as well as to encourage saving the environment, public health, professional health and the importance of early detection of cancer for better prognosis. Further, it also aims to activate national cancer control programmes and the shared responsibility of the governmental and non-governmental sectors in these programmes.”

