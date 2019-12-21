Oman set to host GCC golf championship for youth

Muscat, Dec 21 – Oman, represented by Oman Golf Committee (OGC), will host the 23rd edition of the GCC golf championship for youth (U-18), and the sixth edition of junior category (U-15), the first edition of the cadet (U-13) and the fifth edition of the junior (girls) category. The five-day tournament will be held at the Ghala Golf Club from December 27 to 31. All the Gulf countries will take part at the event including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar and hosts Oman.

OGC completed all the technical and logistics preparation for the event which is expected to register tough competition among the participated countries. The Gulf tournaments are a great platform for the players to develop their skills and raise their technical abilities and capabilities. Also, they are classified as the best environment for the Gulf youngsters to compete and gain the exposure and improve their performances.

Oman had hosted in December last year the previous edition of the tournament and OGC is well experienced in organising tournaments such as this. The Ministry of Sports Affairs and the other OGC’s sponsors provide the required support for the event to success.

Oman golfers are set to register top results and raise the Sultanate flag in this crucial participation. The expectation is high to claim medals in some categories. The Oman national team golfer recently concluded their participation at the 39th edition of Arabian Golf Championship which was held in Morocco from December 12-15. The Sultanate’s players benefited from the championship and raised their technical warm up levels for the GCC event.

The Sultanate is ranked as one of the top countries which has the suitable infrastructure to host top golf events. The previous edition of the GCC golf event was hosted at Ghala Golf Club which was built as per all the high standards of the international requirements. The golf course which was officially launched in 1971 featured a wide green field with 18 holes, different facilities and services. Many of the national team players are used to do their warm up and training sessions at Ghala Golf Club which is another advantage for the Oman’s players to record top results.

