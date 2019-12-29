Oman set to host Arabian Veteran Tennis Championship

Muscat, Dec 29 – The organising committee of the Arabian Veteran Tennis Championship is set to kick off the competitions in Muscat at the tennis court in Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex from January 4 to 8. The seventh edition of the top Arab senior tennis event will feature participation of 200 players from 15 countries. The four-days tournament will be held under the organisation of Arab Seniors Tennis Union (ASTU) and Oman Table Tennis Association (OTTA).

Majeed al Asfoor, the chairman of the organising committee and the vice chairman of ASTU affirmed the readiness of the Sultanate to host the top veteran tennis event in Muscat. “All the technical and logistics preparations are completed and we are delighted to receive all the Arab nations representatives in Muscat,” he said. The title owner of the last edition in Iraq requested all Omani senior players to take part at this edition of the tournament in Muscat. ”I hope all the players to accelerate the registration process through filling the forms which are available at OTA premises,” he added.

“The technical meeting of the teams and the tournament draw will take place on Friday while the competitions will be followed next day. The official opening of the Arabian Veteran Tennis Championship will be on Sunday under auspices of Dr Abdullah Mohammed al Saeedi, the Minister of Legal Affairs in presence of dignitaries and officials,” the former chairman of OTA ended. The tournament will register eleven competitions including singles and doubles for men and women. There will be different senior categories which witnessed from 35 years, 44 years, 55 years, 64 years and above. All the matches will be played in knockout stages style.

Prior kick off of the tournament, the organising committee announced to held an umpiring course. All the referees of the championship will take part at the umpiring course. Saudi referee Yousef al Turaif will be the chief referees in the championship while Iraq’s Sadoon Hassan is the main coordinator for the tourney. Lebanon’s Mohammed al Muhaidle and Abdul Hakeem al Ghaffar from Egypt are members in the committee and Mohsen Shubbar from Kuwait will be member at the referees’ committee.

Majeed Abdullah al Asfoor will preside over the organising committee which include also Dr Khalid al Adi as director of the coordination and follow up committee. Eng Samaan Karam, head of referees committee, Abdul Karim Saad allah head of technical committee, Salman Abdulraheem al Balushi as head of public relations committee and Abdulkarim al Balushi as director of opening and final ceremony.

Related