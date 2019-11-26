Oman senior, under-16 cricket teams felicitated

Muscat: ICC T20 World Cup qualifying Oman National Cricket Team and ACC Western Region champion Oman Under-16 Team were felicitated at a colourful function hosted by Kanak Khimji, Chairman, Oman Cricket (OC) at his residence on Sunday.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by a host of ministers including His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior and Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, former ministers including Ahmed bin Abdul Nabi Macki, top government and private sector dignitaries, ambassadors, diplomats, heads of community social clubs, many school principals, players’ families and prominent members of Oman’s cricket fraternity.

Coached by Duleep Mendis, Oman National team did the country proud by finishing in the top six of the 14-nation tournament in UAE and qualifying for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next year. The Under-16 side, coached by Syed Tariq Hussain, won the ACC tournament undefeated, beating teams like UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Maldives on its home turf in Al Amerat.

Watching an inspiring documentary on Oman’s recent cricket achievements, everyone present clapped for the two teams who won laurels for the country. The two teams also received cash awards from Oman Cricket and Khimji Ramdas.

“We are proud of our boys who have been performing exceptionally well and their achievements at international level have brought Oman great pride, joy and recognition,” said Madhu Jesrani, Secretary, Oman Cricket.

