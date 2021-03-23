CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman sees surge in Covid-19 cases with 836 new infections

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 836 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 152, 364.

MOH reported four Covid 19-related death, bringing the total death toll to 1,537.

The total recovery cases reached 139,846, which is 92 percent of the total cases reported.

Fifty-eight patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 364, including 105 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

