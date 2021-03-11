Oman sees significant drop in road accidents

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said that the number of traffic accidents reported in the country witnessed a significant decrease during the 2012-2020 period. The number of accident-related deaths dropped 67 per cent to 371 in 2020 from 1,139 in 2012.

ROP said the injuries recorded due to accidents dropped 70 per cent to 1,365 from 1,341 accidents in 2020 from 4,514 from 8,209 accidents in 2012. There was a drop of 84 per cent in the number of accidents during the same period.

The ROP said the number of vehicles registered increased by 58 per cent and the number of licences issued increased by 65 per cent during the same period.

Speaking to the Observer, ROP officials confirmed that the new traffic law with stricter penalties helped in bringing down the cases, after touching alarmingly high before 2015.

“The general awareness among the motorists that accidents are taking away lives of citizens and expatriates in productive ages also helped the cause.”

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of accidents declined in five years by 66.2 per cent to 2,120 from 6,279 in 2015.