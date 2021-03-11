Oman sees significant drop in number of road accidents

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said the number of traffic accidents reported in the country witnessed a significant decrease during the period 2012 and 2020.

ROP said that the number of accident-related deaths dropped 67% percent to 371 in 2020 from 1, 139 in 2012.

ROP said the injuries recorded due to accidents dropped 70% to 1,365 from 1,341 accidents in 2020 from 4,514 (from 8,209 accidents) in 2012. There was a drop of 84% in the number of accidents during the same period.

ROP said the number of vehicles registered increased by 58% and the number of licenses issued increased by 65% during the same period.