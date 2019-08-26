Oman sees potential for strong cyber-security industry

The Information Technology Authority (ITA) is seeking to leverage Oman’s superior rankings in cyber-security preparedness — regionally and globally — to build a thriving cyber-security services sector in the Sultanate.

Oman was ranked Number 4 in the 2017 Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), published by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to measure the commitment of countries to cyber-security. Within the Arab region, the Sultanate was ranked Number 1.

Seeking to capitalise on these credentials, the ITA is spearheading efforts to support the growth of a domestic cyber-security services industry that serves the wider region and beyond. The initiative is part of a wider campaign, supported by the Omani government, to ignite the growth of a vibrant Information & Communications Technology (ICT) economic sector in Oman with the potential to unlock investment and employment opportunities, as well as drive GDP growth.

Plans for a Cyber-Security Services sector in the Sultanate are part of a large portfolio of projects and initiatives brained by experts during an ‘ICT Lab’ hosted by the ITA earlier this year, with the support of the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Implementation Support & Follow-up Unit (ISFU) of the Diwan of Royal Court.

The cyber-security initiative envisions the provision of three types of services: managed security services, cybercrime analysis and cyber-security services such as security incident management and security consultancy.

In addition to the establishment of a new cyber-security company, the ICT Lab called for cyber-security services, currently provided in-house to government institutions, to be earmarked to partnerships of local and international firms. The latter approach, it noted, would spur the inflow of new technologies and skill into the local market.

“Moreover, the project will contribute to increasing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in the near future, attracting investments, and increasing the contribution of the private sector to the establishment of cyber-security businesses,” said a report on the ICT Lab issued by ISFU.

Also auguring well for the growth of a strong cyber-security services industry in the Sultanate is the presence of the region’s first cyber-security centre in Muscat. The facility, which is affiliated to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), is hosted by the ITA as part of the Oman National CERT — a task force that safeguards the Sultanate (and government institutions in particular) from cyber risks.

Named the lead implementer in the development of an effective cyber-security services industry is the Oman Information Technology and Communications Group (OITCG), which was set up last year to align the Sultanate’s strategies for the ICT, telecommunications, and satellite communications sectors. Private sector companies are expected to play a supporting role as well.

