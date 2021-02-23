Oman sees drop in cyber attacks in 2020: Report

Muscat: A total of 417,021 attacks on the Sultanate’s cyberspace were reported and handled in 2020, compared to 483,749 attacks in 2019, as per a report from the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT).

The report said that 1,461 actual incidents related to cyber attacks were reported in 2020 by government institutions, key vital sectors, and also individuals, which were dealt with successfully. In 2019, there were 1,779 incidents in which cyber security was compromised.

The number of notifications and warnings of security threats in the field of cybersecurity target groups was 107 in 2020, compared to 109 in 2019.

The cases that were dealt with in the Digital Evidence Laboratory in 2020 were 128, compared to 162 in 2019.

The digital analysis was performed on 671 devices that included desktop computers, laptops, phones, external hard drives, in 2020, compared to 813 devices in 2019.