Oman sees alarming increase in divorce cases

Among the total personal status cases received in the courts of the Sultanate from March to October 2020 amounted to 1,239. Out of these 49.5 percent were divorce cases.

Stating these details, a source at the Council of Administrative Affairs of the Judiciary, said the alimony cases were 47.2 percent, custody, and alimony 25 percent, while the marriage cases stood at 1.9 percent.

Psychological studies from different countries in the world indicate that there has been a negative psychological and social impact of divorce on

spouses as well as on children. However, in some cases, divorce is the only solution, especially in the event of domestic violence.

Dr Hamed al Sinawi, Senior Consultant of Behavioural Medicine, Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, said, “Divorces are on the rise because

of many things like traditional marriages, miscommunication between the two parties, financial pardons, gap of age, lack of

awareness on commitment towards family, besides domestic violence.

“Reducing these rates can be done at two levels. First at the family level by involving both parties in choosing their spouse, not being deceived by appearances, as well as avoiding extravagance in weddings and high dowries that cause financial problems for the newlyweds.

Second at the societal level which involves raising public awareness about the importance of marriage and family, providing

marital counseling services to enable young couples to solve their problems and overcome the crises they may face.

In 2015, Dr Ohoud Saeed al Balushi from SQU conducted a study on the reality of divorce in Omani society. It revealed that divorce is increasing among young people and groups with low educational and economic levels. Also, statistics showed that 47 percent of divorced women in the Sultanate receive social security benefits, which reflects their difficult economic situation.

The results found that the possibility of divorce increases during the first four years of marriage. Poor marital compatibility is due to many reasons, including traditional marriage, forced marriage, and lack of independent housing.

“By comparing the economic, social, and psychological impact on divorced men and women, a difference is noted in the order

of these effects according to gender. Men mainly suffer from emotional deprivation, social harassment, besides money

problems.

As for divorced women, they suffer most from lack of a stable source of income, insufficient income, the father not committing to paying

child support, in addition to housing problems,” the study said.

The Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs revealed in October last year the statistics of marriage during the first quarter of the

same year. The total number of marriage registrations reached 588, with the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah on top of the list with

157 followed by Muscat (147) Al BatinahNorth (135)Al Sharqiyah North (45) Al Sharqiyah South (38), Al Batinah South (33), Al Dhahirah (15), Dhofar (9), Musandam (7), Al Wusta (1) and Al Buraimi (1).

The total number of divorce cases was 152 of which Muscat Governorate accounted for 50 cases.