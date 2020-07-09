Oman sees 7% increase in FDI projects: Report

The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation said there has been an increase in the number of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects in the Sultanate. The number of projects increased by seven percent to 11 in 2019.

The report said in its 34th annual report on the investment climate in the Arab countries for 2020, which was recently issued that the foreign direct investment to the Sultanate increased from 2 billion and 577 million dollars in 2000 to 31 billion and 332 million dollars in 2019.

The report said that the Sultanate holds one percent of the shares of Arab countries in foreign direct investment projects, noting that the Sultanate occupies the fifth position in the Arab World and 18th globally for the Ease of Doing Business. ONA