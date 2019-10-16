Oman seeks private partner in running Medical Fitness Centre for expat labour

A first of its kind Medical Fitness Centre for expatriate labour is planned to be established in the Muscat Governorate in partnership with the private sector.

The proposed facility is among a number of initiatives mooted by the Ministry of Health for implementation under Oman’s newly launched Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) framework.

In details unveiled at the Oman PPP Forum earlier this month, the Health Ministry outlined a portfolio of PPP-based projects, including a dialysis centre, primary health centre, secondary hospital and a central laboratory, for implementation at various locations primarily in Muscat Governorate.

Most notable, however, is a plan for a modern medical and occupational health testing facility for expatriates in the Sultanate. According to a Health Ministry official, the facility will provide a “comprehensive screening process to reduce the risk of infectious diseases that may be transmitted by immigrants”. It will be integrated with other stakeholders responsible for providing residency permits, notably the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The selected private partner in this initiative will undertake the design, construction (or lease), operation and maintenance of the Medical Fitness Centre under a long-term PPP arrangement, according to the Ministry.

As a first step, a pilot medical and occupational health fitness centre for expatriate workers is planned in Muscat Governorate. The facility will introduce modern procedures for the testing of workers for infectious diseases. The Ministry, for its part, will provide guidance on quality standards and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Medical test results will be electronically relayed to the ROP Passports & Residences responsible for the issuance of residency permits.

Medical fitness testing for expatriate labour is currently overseen by the Ministry of Health at various locations around the Sultanate. As part of procedures for obtaining a residency permit, expatriate workers are required to get tested for a range of infectious diseases, notably Tuberculosis, Hepatitis A, B and C, HIV/AIDS/, and certain STDs. Additional tests are also prescribed for certain categories of workers, including domestic workers, and those working in the food industry.

Given the huge numbers of expatriate workers applying for residency permits – both for first-time arrivals and renewals as well – medical fitness testing is proposed to be handed over to the private sector under the PPP model.

