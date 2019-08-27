Oman Science Fest in November to celebrate innovation

MUSCAT, AUGUST 27 – Oman Science Festival (OSF), an event that grooms in future scientists, will be held in November this year, according to the Ministry of Education. In her address to students during the beginning of the new academic year, Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, explained the ministry’s readiness to launch the second edition of the Oman Science Festival. “We will be conducting the second edition of the Oman Science Festival in November this year as we are truly honoured with the success of the first edition that encourages students to recognise the importance of science in life and make them innovate,” she said.

Oman Science Festival reflects the ministry’s efforts to enhance the interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the hearts of young people. “I would like to add that the first edition has helped our children have a school-level exposure to scientific inventions and in spreading the scientific culture among our students in particular and the local community in general,” she added. “The Oman Science Festival aims to encourage our students to innovate and keep pace with the global trends,” said Saud al Balushi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Education. “We aim to integrate students’ skills with knowledge-based economy and encourage them to continue learning scientific disciplines,” Al Balushi, also the Chairman of Organising Committee of the festival, added.

In OSF 2017, more than 300 science projects were showcased. It also covered 350 activities in which hundreds of students, teachers, parents, supervisors and university instructors took part. As many as 120,000 students visited the five-day festival held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC). Students can log on to the Ministry of Education for taking part in the OSF.