Oman School Sports Association to organise 100 events in 2019-20 season

Oman School Sports Association (OSSA) will organise around 100 events in the 2019-20 season according to Ahmed Darwish al Balushi, General Secretary of OSSA, on Thursday.

The press conference at the Ministry of Education was attended by OSSA Chairman Dr Hamood bin Khalfan al Harthi, officials from Ministry of Sports Affairs, board members of OSSA and representatives of sports associations and committees.

Ahmed al Balushi unveiled the schedule of main domestic tournaments and competitions that will feature in the agenda of OSSA until end of season in 2020. Oman Schools League will be the top-tier competition in the schedule.

This season, the OSSA aims to increase the number of sports through signing agreements with respected associations and committees. Schools Olympic Days, STAG table tennis league and chess tournament are some of the highlights of the season.

“The OSSA is focusing to improve school sports in the Sultanate and to develop the talented students through different plans. Moreover, we have plans to develop Omani sports leaders who belong to OSSA in different sports leadership courses in coordination with British Cultural council,” the General Secretary of OSSA added.

Oman School sports teams will take part in some of the external championships and tournaments as per the GCC, Arab and International School sports committees. The OSSA is also preparing up to participate in the World Gymnasium Schools Championship which will be held in China.

Ahmed al Balushi affirmed that the last season statistics showed that more than 1,440 schools and 7,200 students took part in the Schools Olympic Days. In table tennis, more than 400 schools and 1,200 students participated, while 199 schools and 2,376 students played in the Sports School Association competitions.

Related