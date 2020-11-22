Oman Sail’s Rashid elected to World Sailing Council

MUSCAT: Oman Sail’s Director of Sailing, Rashid al Kindi, has been appointed to prestigious international water sports committee following recent elections. Rashid will serve on the World Sailing Council, where he will represent Group I — the Asian member nations — for the period of 2021-2024.

Quanhai Li from China was elected as new World Sailing President with a new Board of Directors selected to serve a four-year term up until the 2024 General Assembly.

Speaking of his appointment, Rashid al Kindi said, “This is a great honour for me personally to have the opportunity to represent my country. It is a reflection of Oman Sail’s standing in the global sailing community that the World Sailing Council has placed their trust in me and I am looking forward to taking up this role and helping to shape the future of sailing for the next four years and beyond. I look forward to working closely with the sailing’s governing body and gaining a new perspective on international sailing to help sailing in Oman continue to progress.”

Mohammed al Amri, President of Oman’s Maritime Sports Committee, said, “This is an excellent appointment and I have great confidence in Rashid’s ability to contribute to the international sailing scene. He possesses vast experience gained with Oman Sail in organising events, designing sailing programmes and coaching young sailors to maximise their potential. We’re incredibly proud that he has been recognised on the world stage.”

The appointment strengthens Oman Sail’s commitment to empowering the youth of Oman and unlocking development opportunities to build competencies and skill sets through sailing. By hosting and participating high-profile world-class events and international competitions, Oman Sail is also able to showcase the Sultanate to a worldwide audience in line with the goals set forth by Oman Vision 2040.

