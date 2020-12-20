Oman Sail to host 2021 Asian Windsurfing Championships in Musandam

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has been chosen to host the 2021 Asian Windsurfing Championships, marking a return to elite international competition for the Techno293, Techno293Plus and the foiling Formula Windsurfing class, which is included for the first time in Asian Windsurfing Championship history.

Taking place in Khasab, Musandam, and anticipating fifty of the best windsurfers to compete over six days between 11-16 October 2021.

These include past champions and promising young riders from 15 countries in Asia. Conditions are expected to be perfect for sailing with a combination of powerful sea breezes and pleasant waves making for ideal sailing conditions while shining a light on Musandam as one of Oman’s most exciting and unexplored tourist destinations.

Piotr Oleksiak, International Windsurfing Association manager, said, “Oman has for many years now been a benchmark for the development of sailing in the region and we are happy that windsurfing has been part of that journey. When deciding to come to Oman with the 2021 Asian Windsurfing Championships, we not only took into account the great venues and fabulous hospitality, but we also see this as an opportunity to showcase the possibilities of building a windsurfing programme, not only in the neighbouring countries but worldwide. The Asian Windsurfing Championships is an event many are looking forward to and will include foiling for the first time with the introduction of the Formula Foil.”

Oman recently hosted the Techno 293 Asian Championships, taking place during Mussanah Race Week in February 2020, where young Omani rider Ali al Sarhi claimed the gold medal in the youth class at, and compatriots Abdulrahman al Mujaini and Mohammad al Sarhi who finished 3rd and 4th respectively.

Dr Khamis al Jabri, Oman Sail’s CEO, said, “This is a great opportunity for Oman Sail to showcase the excellent sailing and surfing conditions in the waters around Khasab and allow promising windsurfers the chance to test themselves against the best in Asia. The Championships also allow us to introduce a new audience to the wonderful hospitality on offer in Oman and build the capacity for Musandam to host additional events in the future. After such a long break, we are all very eager to get back on the water and into the competition once again.”

The Sultanate of Oman has previously hosted a series of successful events including the 2013 Laser World Championships, the 2015 RS:X World Championships and the 2019 International Asian and Oceanian Optimist Championships.

A month after hosting the Asian Windsurfing Championships, in November 2021, Oman Sail will also welcome a 400-strong fleet of the world’s best sailors and coaches for the 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 class World Championships, a Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifying event which is taking place in Asia for the first time in its history.

