Oman Sail organises online courses to boost knowledge, skills and fitness

Muscat: Oman Sail has taken the opportunity offered by the national ‘stay at home’ anti-Coronavirus guidelines to launch online courses aimed at improving the skills of both sailors and their coaches.

Running throughout the holy month of Ramadhan, the courses are aimed at Oman Sail’s sailing and fitness coaches, chief instructors and senior sailors in the performance team.

The courses will cover the latest technical updates in sailing, coaching and race management, ensure that key members of the Oman Sail team are maintaining their fitness levels, and provide an interactive platform for the exchange of knowledge and innovative ideas.

“These online courses provide an appropriate vehicle to keep our sailors, coaches and instructors involved and motivated,” said Rashid al Kindi, Oman Sail’s Director of Sailing.

“Senior members of the performance team need to stay fit and focused so they will be ready to resume competition once national and international restrictions are lifted, while it is also a valuable opportunity to invest in theoretical training and develop planning skills across the board.

We know we will come through the current challenge together, and the online courses are a great opportunity for everyone at Oman Sail to maintain our shared vision and stay positive as we look to the future,” he added.

The focused classes will cover the range of skills needed in competitive racing, from pre-regatta preparation, to performance monitoring and a detailed knowledge of the racing rules and technical adjustments.

Oman Sail operates four sailing schools along the coast of the Sultanate, located in Al Mouj Muscat, Sur, Al Mussanah and Marina Bandar Al Rowdha. The mission is to implement community and professional programmes to introduce the sport to a larger segment of the community as well as train and develop young Omanis to embark on successful sailing careers. –ONA

