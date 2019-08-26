OMAN, RUSSIA DISCUSS WORLD ISSUES

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received Mikhail Bodganov, Envoy of Russian President to the Middle East and North Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, in Salalah on Monday. The two sides exchanged views on many issues of common concern, and stressed the importance of supporting all peaceful efforts to strengthen cooperation and understanding in a way that enhances peace and stability in the world. The meeting was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmitry Dogadkin, Ambassador of Russian Federation to the Sultanate of Oman. — ONA

Related