Oman round off League Two campaign with victory

Muscat: Oman rounded off their campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier League Two event with a four-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The Oman team wrapped up the tri-series tournament with three victories that fetched them a total of six points.

Batting first, Papua New Guinea were restricted to 206/9 in 50 overs. Jay Odedra’s stellar bowling performance of picking up four wickets for 34 runs helped Oman’s cause.

Chasing 207 for victory, Oman had a few bumps along the way but Aqib Ilyas stood tall with his valuable half-century of 63 as they coasted home in the 48th over.

The tournament is the first of the 21 tri-series that will be played as part of the Road to India 2023 cycle by the seven teams in League Two. Oman will be playing a total of 36 ODIs over a period of two and a half years from August 2019 to January 2022.

The points accrued here will be carried over into the League Two table. Oman Cricket’s senior board member Pankaj Khimji was elated with the team’s performance in the competition and lavished praise on them.

“Congratulations Oman once again. Our boys were marvellous as ever. They were clearly the better team in all respects,’’ Khimji, who was accompanying the team as Chef De Mission, said.

“Bravo boys, well done. Let’s just keep working on the little things that will help us get even better. Rest well and enjoy the break. Oman Cricket is so proud of what you have achieved. Thank you for keeping the Oman flag flying high,’’ he added.

Oman climb to 15th in ICC rankings

Oman have reached their highest ever ranking of 15th in the latest ICC ODI rankings list announced.

“Team Oman deserves all the credit for this amazing performance. This is the highest ranking Oman has ever achieved in any sport internationally,’’ Khimji said.

