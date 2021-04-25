Oman revises fines for violations of SC decisions

Muscat: The Inspector General of Police and Customs has issued a decision 104/2021 amending some provisions of the decision 151/2020 regarding fines for violating the Supreme Committee decisions.

The fine for not following instructions on home and institutional quarantine has been increased to RO 300 from RO 200

The fine for commercial shops and private firms not following SC regulations will include the one-month closure apart from a fine of RO3,000.

The fine for refusal to conduct or re-conduct the Covid-19 test has been increased to RO 300 from RO 200.

The fine for refusal to register in the Tarassud system by those required to do will be RO 300.