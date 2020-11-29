Oman resumes issuing new residency visas

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has started issuing new residency visas (work visa)

Speaking to the Observer, a senior official from the Directorate General of Passports and Residency said that applications for work or residency visas can be made online, which will be processed in the same manner as it used to be before the pandemic situation.

“Applicants can submit their required documents online following a specific format. Residence visas will be issued in the same manner as it used to be before Covid-19 restrictions were announced in March,” the official said.

The DG of Passports and Residency started issuing express visas of 21 days validity and family visit visas online from this month.

The ROP had stopped issuing visas in later March this year after the country as part of the measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

ROP will issue visas provided the applicant meets the necessary requirements.

“One can go through the website and apply for the same,” the source further said.

The DGPR had earlier extended the validity of expired visas when flights were suspended but gave the opportunity for overstayers to renew their visa online.