Oman reports zero deaths in 24 hours

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 237 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 124, 145.

MOH reported no new Covid 19-related deaths, maintaining the total death toll at 1,430.

The total recovery cases reached 115, 613, which is 93.1 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Fourteen people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 197, including 105 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

