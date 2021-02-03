CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports zero death in last 48 hours

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 171 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 134,856.

Once again for the second straight day, MOH reported zero Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,532.

The total recovery cases reached 127, 169, or 94.3 percent of the total cases reported.

Seventeen patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 95, including 25 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

