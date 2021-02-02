CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports zero death in 24 hours

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 161 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 134,685.

MOH reported zero Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,532.

The total recovery cases reached 127, 054, or 94.3 per cent of the total cases reported.

Sixteen patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 90, including 29 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

