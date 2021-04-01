Uncategorized 

Oman reports three deaths, 800 new cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported 800 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 160,018.

MOH reported three new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,681.

The total recovery cases reached 144,639, which is 90.3 percent of the total cases reported.

Seventy-seven patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 515, including 160 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

