Oman reports surge in new cases, crosses 300-mark

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 316 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 135,990.

The last time Oman reported over 250 cases on a single day was on December 21, 2020 (264 cases).

MOH reported one Covid 19-related death, bringing the total death toll to 1,535.

The total recovery cases reached 127, 853,  which is 94 percent of the total cases reported.

Twenty-eight patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 136, including 34 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The ministry has called upon all citizens and residents to keep cleaning hands with soap and water, avoid touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes, follow healthy habits when sneezing and coughing, and strictly adhere to the social and physical distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health.

