Oman reports six Covid deaths, 733 new infections

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported 733 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 153, 838.

MOH reported six new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,650.

The total recovery cases reached 140,766, which is 92 percent of the total cases reported.

Eighty-nine patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 419, including 128 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

