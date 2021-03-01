Oman reports seven deaths, 312 new cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 312 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 141, 808.

MOH reported seven Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,577.

The total recovery cases reached 132,685, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Thirty-one patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 198, including 66 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).