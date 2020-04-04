CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports second Covid-19 death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman has reported second death from Covid-19 of a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier.

Oman reported its first Covid-19 -related death, a 72-year-old citizen, on Tuesday.

Earlier, MOH on Saturday announced the registration of 25 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, which brings the total registered in the Sultanate to 277, including one death.

61 cases have recovered so far.

MOH said confirmed that the first person to die in the country of Covid-19 is from the capital Muscat.

Region-wise, Muscat 207 cases with 29 recovered and 2 deaths, followed by Al Dhakilyah (21 cases), South Batinah (15 ), Musandam ( 2 cases), Al Dhahirah (2 cases), South Sharqiyah (1), Buraimi (1), North Batinah (20) and Dhofar 8.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has reported 21 deaths so far, followed by UAE (8), Bahrain (4), Qatar (3) and Oman (1).

 

